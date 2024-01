Starmer's numbers are more stable – a small dip but the public are still more likely to say he's an asset to Labour. Overall 37% say he's an asset to Labour to 28% that he isn't compared to 40% to 28% in Labour. Overall Starmer is a net asset +9, Sunak -17 pic.twitter.com/QmV7G83NXr — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) January 21, 2024

Sunak's best numbers after Backbone Conservatives continue to be more blue wall/Cameronite Established Liberals, they have consistently been a bedrock of his support – in contrast Loyal Nationals (closer to Red Wall voter who flipped in 19) disagree he's an asset by large margin. pic.twitter.com/PaOxgsA9b7 — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) January 21, 2024

In contrast their overall approval ratings are lower than their score on the asset question and match the anti politics mood. Starmer’s net approval is an underwhelming -3 whereas Sunak’s is a very underwater -32. — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) January 21, 2024

We might start having to consider the possibility that not only swingback doesn’t happen but the Labour lead becomes wider between now and the general elections thanks to the relative strengths of the party leaders, particularly if Sunak and the Tories try to make the election campaign a presidential campaign, like Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak might be best off hiding in a fridge.

