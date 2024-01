Thank you Tories for all the betting opportunities

? No10 braced for leadership onslaught tonight.



Aides expecting incoming fire from senior party figures going public imminently ? — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) January 23, 2024

I suspect we are heading for the trigger point for a vote of confidence in Sunak, a vote I expect him to win comfortably because there is no clear replacement but some Tories think following the Australian precedent of replacing a PM every few months is the way to go.

TSE