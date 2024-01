The WH2024 betting as Trump all but secures the GOP nomination

Today, the New Hampshire primary, should have been a big moment in the WH2024 except that De Santis has pulled out of the race after Nikki Haley had done the same.

I find this totally depressing and one just hopes that something will happen legally that could stop Trump.

This is looking more and more like a WH2020 re-re-run.

Mike Smithson