November the Betfair favourite for the General Election

Betfair election month market

There is little doubt that this market is going to see a lot of activity in the coming months because Sunak or his successor has to go to the country before the end of January 2025.

My view is that whoever is PM will try to hold on as long as possible and that the election date will be after September but who knows?

The argument against going in November or later it’s that the British summertime has ended and that it will be very dark on polling day. But this did not stop Johnson from calling an election in December 2019

Mike Smithson