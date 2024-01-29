Punters largely staying with Trump in the WH2024 betting

Smarkets

I’m less sure and have a small bet that he won’t be the nominee

There are so many issues and court cases concerning Trump that it is very hard to monitor.

One that we could see a resolution on quite soon is the Supreme Court decision in the Colorado case where it was argued that because of his involvement in the January 6th 2021 events Trump should be banned from the election.

I’ve just got a feeling that the “Deep State”, as it is called, is so hostile that one of the cases could go against him.

Mike Smithson