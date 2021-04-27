My “Jo Biden Day 100” approval rating bet now looking touch and go

Its been edging up not down

A couple of months ago I did a post here and bet at evens that by the time Joe Biden got to his 100th day in office he would still have approval ratings in the range of 50-54.9%. I described this as one of the best political bets at the moment.

My worry then with the bet was that the novelty of him not being Trump would start to decline and by the time we got to April 29th then he might just have slipped below the 50% line.

Given the importance in US politics of the “first hundred days” then I’m expecting quite a few polls this week. My worry now based on recent movements is that the average, based on FiveThirtyEight, could tip this over the top and I lose.

As seen in the screen grab above the latest CBS poll has Biden on a 58% level. Trump, it will be recalled, never once got to 50% or more.

With The Donald now more out of the picture there has been much less coverage of US political affairs in the UK but the general indications are that Biden’s progressing well and his numbers are holding up.

Mike Smithson