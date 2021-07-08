Chesham and Amersham: The by-election campaign that was almost totally ignored by the media

The above chart shows party by party the vote changes that took place in last month’s Chesham and Amersham by-election compared with what happened there just 18 months earlier at GE2019. It was a sensational outcome and one that, if you look at the betting where the Tories were rated as a 95% chance even until the final week, was a bonanza for smart punters.

A big reason was that the election was, and still continues, to be ignored by the political media. This was the Indy’s John Rentoul last week:

Labour holding Batley & Spen is a sensational by-election result to rank with Orpington, Hamilton, Bermondsey & Bradford W — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) July 2, 2021

The problem is that C&A doesn’t fit into the political narrative which has for months focussed on the LAB leader.

It was this lack of just about any coverage of the C&A campaign that was behind this being a betting sensation and one for me and the PBers who took my tips, a very profitable outcome. There was nothing being published elsewhere that could raise any doubts amongst punters that this was going to be other than a certain CON hold.

Yet if journos had just taken a tube ride (C&A is on the London Underground network) during the campaign they would have quickly realised that something was going on. They didn’t and that is their big failure.

It is widely known that I am a Lib Dem and am a member of a private party Facebook group that kept me up to date with what was happening. Day by day the response that LD campaigners were getting on the doorstep was incredible and I had little doubt about my 20/1 bets.

A few days before the poll the party issued figures that had them 4% behind which got rubbished by some when I published it here.

The real problem is that the political landscape is being looked at through the prism of Hartlepool and developments that don’t fit with that narrative are ignored.

Mike Smithson