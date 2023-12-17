Like Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak uses his chopper with reckless abandon

EXCL: Rishi Sunak intervened to stop officials scrapping £40 million contract that provides him with “VIP” helicopter rides



MoD planned to spend cash elsewhere



But head of RAF Squadron which runs choppers says this was “reversed at the request” of the PM https://t.co/ZkgI8ExlaC — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) December 17, 2023

Tom Woods, No32 Squadron leader, writes of the “frenetic activity” that followed U-turn in the latest RAF magazine.



Defence source confirmed reversal came at Sunak’s request shorty after Grant Shapps replaced Ben Wallace.



Cab Office wouldn’t deny or in any way address this. pic.twitter.com/P6viOvTK5n — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) December 17, 2023

Nothing epitomises Rishi Sunak being an arrogant, out of touch elitist than the way he mounts his chopper on a regular basis.

Brilliant political analysts have warned Sunak for a while that this is going to damage him such as this piece here from August, what is different now Sunak’s behaviour has taken away money from the Ministry of Defence, short of Sunak punching a NHS nurse on live TV I am not sure how the optics could look worse.

Sir Keir Starmer must be filled to the brim with girlish glee as he can use this story to damage Sunak. With the SNP motorhome and Sunak’s helicopter experiences who would have thought (mode of) transport issues could see two party leaders damaged so badly?

TSE