Like Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak uses his chopper with reckless abandon
Nothing epitomises Rishi Sunak being an arrogant, out of touch elitist than the way he mounts his chopper on a regular basis.
Brilliant political analysts have warned Sunak for a while that this is going to damage him such as this piece here from August, what is different now Sunak’s behaviour has taken away money from the Ministry of Defence, short of Sunak punching a NHS nurse on live TV I am not sure how the optics could look worse.
Sir Keir Starmer must be filled to the brim with girlish glee as he can use this story to damage Sunak. With the SNP motorhome and Sunak’s helicopter experiences who would have thought (mode of) transport issues could see two party leaders damaged so badly?
