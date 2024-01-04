Rishi Sunak has taken my advice

NEW — Rishi Sunak: "My working assumption is we'll have a general election in the second half of this year." https://t.co/PwIa4rQtu3 — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) January 4, 2024

"My working assumption is we’ll have a general election in the second half of this year and in the meantime I’ve got lots that I want to get on with".



He also categorically rules out a January 2025 election. Asked if this will be an election year, he says: "Yes" — Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) January 4, 2024

Last week I advised Sunak to rule out a May election as soon as possible lest he falls into Labour’s trap and be labelled a bottler, as we can see from the above tweets he has just done that.

Also he has ruled out a January 2025 election as only the heir to the throne of the kingdom of idiots would hold an election that straddled Christmas and the New Year period.

The question is when in H2 of 2024 will be the election? I am sticking with my September/October expectation.

TSE